U.S. Headlines

It's been a rough summer so far for air travelers

By David Schaper
Published July 4, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT

Airlines struggle to accommodate high demand this weekend, as the number of people flying returns to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly every flight is full and tickets don't guarantee travelers a seat.

David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
