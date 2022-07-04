We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
It's been a rough summer so far for air travelers
Published July 4, 2022 at 2:07 AM PDT
Airlines struggle to accommodate high demand this weekend, as the number of people flying returns to pre-pandemic levels. Nearly every flight is full and tickets don't guarantee travelers a seat.
