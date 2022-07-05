We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
A 4th of July parade in Illinois was the latest target of a mass shooter
Published July 5, 2022 at 4:18 AM PDT
A gunman on a rooftop in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, opened fire on the crowd that came together to celebrate. At least six people were killed. Police say a person of interest is in custody.
