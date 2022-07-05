We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
News brief: parade shooting, landmark opioid lawsuit, Shireen Abu Akleh's death
Published July 5, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT
A man is in custody after a shooting in Highland Park, Ill. A judge sides with three major drug distributors in an opioid case. A probe continues into the death of a Palestinian-American journalist.
