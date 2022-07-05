© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

The Great Reinvention: People craved change and the pandemic was the motivator

By Rachel Martin
Published July 5, 2022 at 2:05 AM PDT

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to make changes in their lives. NPR's Rachel Martin spoke to two people about how they reinvented their careers.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin