The U.S. Supreme Court term in review
Published July 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM PDT
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg, SCOTUS Blog Founder Tom Goldstein and Constitutional law scholar Jamal Greene about this year's historic Supreme Court term.
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.