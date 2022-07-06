We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Gas prices drop by almost 25 cents per gallon
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM PDT
Cost-conscious consumers are getting some relief at the gas pump. After hitting record highs, gas prices have fallen by nearly 25 cents a gallon. But it may be too late to save many summer road trips.
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.