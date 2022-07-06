© 2022 KUNR
Jayland Walker's high school coach reflects on the young man's life and death

By Juana Summers,
Erika RyanAshley Brown
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM PDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Robert Hubbard, former wrestling coach of Jayland Walker. Walker was a Black motorist who was shot dozens of times and killed by police in Akron, Ohio, on June 27.

