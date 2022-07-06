We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
News brief: Ill. shooting probe, Georgia subpoenas, U.K. government resignations
Published July 6, 2022 at 2:13 AM PDT
The Highland Park shooting suspect is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. A Georgia grand jury subpoenas top Trump allies. Two key U.K. senior ministers quit Boris Johnson's government.
