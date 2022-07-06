We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Suspect has admitted to shooting at Illinois Fourth of July parade, authorities say
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:36 PM PDT
The 21-year old charged in the mass shooting during a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill., showed up for a bail hearing while the community struggles to recover.
