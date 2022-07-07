We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Pacific Northwest tribes want to hold American leaders accountable and remove 4 dams
Published July 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT
Pacific Northwest tribes are pressuring President Biden to make good on his pledge to uphold treaties in Indian Country and remove four large dams on the Snake River.
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.