Pacific Northwest tribes want to hold American leaders accountable and remove 4 dams

By Kirk Siegler
Published July 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM PDT

Pacific Northwest tribes are pressuring President Biden to make good on his pledge to uphold treaties in Indian Country and remove four large dams on the Snake River.

Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.
