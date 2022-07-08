© 2022 KUNR
How a man's experience surviving a shooting drove him to become an FBI special agent

Published July 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM PDT

A mass shooting hit the town of Winnetka, Ill., 34 years ago. Phil Andrew survived that shooting, and that experience shaped his path as a special agent for the FBI and lifelong gun control advocate.

Copyright 2022 NPR

