Illinois' gun laws failed to stop the Highland Park shooter from getting weapons

By David Schaper
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT

The 21-year-old charged with killing seven people at a July 4th parade outside Chicago was able to buy guns even though he had been flagged by police, raising questions about the laws' effectiveness.

