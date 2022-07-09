© 2022 KUNR
Photos: Abortion rights activists protest outside the White House

By Tyrone Turner
Published July 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM PDT
Sonia Glenn from Fairfax, Virginia in a Statue of Liberty costume at the rally in Lafayette Square park before the Women's March in Washington, D.C to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR
Sonia Glenn from Fairfax, Virginia in a Statue of Liberty costume at the rally in Lafayette Square park before the Women's March in Washington, D.C to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade.

A day after President Biden signed an executive order that takes incremental steps to protect abortion services, hundreds of protesters sat outside the White House.

The Women's March protesters said they want the White House to do more to support abortion rights around the country.

At least nine states have banned abortion so far and a dozen more states are expected to prohibit or restrict the procedure in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at Saturday's protest in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ashley Taylor, from Augusta, Ga., with yellow shirt and green bandana around her neck, chants at the rally.
The Women's March made its way to the White House.
Demonstrators tie their green bandanas to the White House fence.
After tying bandanas to the fence, they staged a sit-in in front of the White House.
Demonstrators embrace in front of the White House as the march arrives.
Renea Delong from Bowling Green, Ky., stands in front of the White House as the march arrives. "I came here in hopes of meeting with Sen. Rand Paul to talk about the choices that women should have," Delong said.
Participants in the Women's March in Washington, D.C., assemble in Lafayette Square park before the march.
A Women's March participant, right, confronts an anti-abortion protester, left, along the route.
A demonstrator listens at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.
Protesters shout at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.
Protesters gather at a sit-in in front of the White House.
The Women's March proceeded to the White House through Black Lives Matter Plaza.

