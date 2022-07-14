We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
The Department of Transportation is cracking down on airlines
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM PDT
The Department of Transportation is taking action against airlines that have refused to issue refunds for canceled flights. It has also created a bill of rights for passengers with disabilities.
Copyright 2022 NPR
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.