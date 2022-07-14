© 2022 KUNR
The Department of Transportation is cracking down on airlines

By David Schaper
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM PDT

The Department of Transportation is taking action against airlines that have refused to issue refunds for canceled flights. It has also created a bill of rights for passengers with disabilities.

