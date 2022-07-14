© 2022 KUNR
Why don't woodpecker brains get damaged from pecking? They're tiny, scientists say

By Jon Hamilton
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:42 PM PDT

A woodpecker's brain takes a big hit with every peck against a tree. Yet the animals don't get brain damage. A team of scientists says the reason is the brain's very small size.

