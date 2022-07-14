We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Why don't woodpecker brains get damaged from pecking? They're tiny, scientists say
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:42 PM PDT
A woodpecker's brain takes a big hit with every peck against a tree. Yet the animals don't get brain damage. A team of scientists says the reason is the brain's very small size.
