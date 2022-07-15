We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Retail sales, inflation and the Fed
Published July 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM PDT
Retail spending jumped more than expected in June. But it's not keeping pace with rising prices. In many cases, people are spending more money but getting less in return.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.