We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Texans are cranking the AC, prompting worries about the state's power grid
Published July 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM PDT
Texas is sweltering through a weeks-long heat wave that is testing the reliability of the state's isolated power grid, which experienced a disastrous outage in February 2021.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Wade Goodwyn is an NPR National Desk Correspondent covering Texas and the surrounding states.