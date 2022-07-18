© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Data collected about heat in Jacksonville, Fla., will be used to help areas impacted

By Brendan Rivers
Published July 18, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT

As climate change warms the planet, volunteers mapped heat in Jacksonville, Fla., in a federal research project. The city will use data collected to help neighborhoods threatened by extreme heat.

