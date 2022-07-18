We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
New book details the wealth and power of the former richest man in America
Published July 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM PDT
J. Paul Getty was America's richest man in his day, turning oil into billions of dollars. A new biography — Growing Up Getty — reveals Getty's wealth and power.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.