© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
U.S. Headlines

New book details the wealth and power of the former richest man in America

By Susan Stamberg
Published July 18, 2022 at 2:08 PM PDT

J. Paul Getty was America's richest man in his day, turning oil into billions of dollars. A new biography — Growing Up Getty — reveals Getty's wealth and power.

Copyright 2022 NPR

U.S. Headlines
Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Susan Stamberg