News brief: Uvalde shooting report, Bannon trial, Ukrainian government firings
Published July 18, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT
A Texas House report issues blame for failures in Uvalde. Steve Bannon goes on trial Monday for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel. Ukraine's president fires two top officials.
