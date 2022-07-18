We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Texas legislative panel releases a scathing report on the Uvalde shooting
Texas Public Radio |
By
Steve Inskeep,
Dan Katz
Published July 18, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT
The report details the botched police response to the elementary school shooting in May. The analysis found nearly 400 officers converged on the scene but no one led a unified response.
Copyright 2022 Texas Public Radio
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.