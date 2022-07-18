© 2022 KUNR
U.S. Headlines

Texas legislative panel releases a scathing report on the Uvalde shooting

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Inskeep,
Dan Katz
Published July 18, 2022 at 4:19 AM PDT

The report details the botched police response to the elementary school shooting in May. The analysis found nearly 400 officers converged on the scene but no one led a unified response.

Copyright 2022 Texas Public Radio

Dan Katz