Here's what we've learned since the 1st Jan. 6 hearing
Published July 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT
The Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its summer series of made-for-TV hearings Thursday night. Here's a look back at all the bombshell details and the major revelations it's shared so far.
