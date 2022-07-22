We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
What's driving prices down in the metals market?
Published July 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM PDT
The prices of base metals like copper rise and the prices fall for precious metals like gold when the economy is doing well. What happens when both copper and gold prices spiral down?
Copyright 2022 NPR
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.