U.S. Headlines

What's driving prices down in the metals market?

By Adrian Ma
Published July 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM PDT

The prices of base metals like copper rise and the prices fall for precious metals like gold when the economy is doing well. What happens when both copper and gold prices spiral down?

Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.