U.S. Headlines

2 possible 2024 presidential candidates, Trump and Pence, gave speeches in Washington

By Tamara Keith
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM PDT

Donald Trump and Mike Pence are both making early pitches to potentially lead their party in the 2024 election. Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and their split hang over their prospects.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
