Sacramento's Open Cup success proves a lower division team can compete with the best

By Tom Goldman
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM PDT

The U.S. Open Cup is the country's oldest national soccer competition, and it's coming to an exciting finish. Insiders say Sacramento's run is an indication of the growth of the men's game in the U.S.

