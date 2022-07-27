We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Sacramento's Open Cup success proves a lower division team can compete with the best
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM PDT
The U.S. Open Cup is the country's oldest national soccer competition, and it's coming to an exciting finish. Insiders say Sacramento's run is an indication of the growth of the men's game in the U.S.
