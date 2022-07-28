We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
JetBlue wins the bidding war for Spirit Airlines
Published July 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT
In a takeover that would create the nation's 5th largest airline, JetBlue won a bidding war for ultra low cost carrier Spirit Airlines. Federal antitrust regulators will have the final say.
