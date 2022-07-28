© 2022 KUNR
Sacramento is in the Open Cup final after beating another Major League Soccer team

By Tom Goldman
Published July 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM PDT

The finals are set for the U.S. Open Cup, and there's a huge surprise. Lower-division Sacramento stunned a Major League Soccer powerhouse — the first time that's happened since 2008.

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
