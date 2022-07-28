We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Sacramento is in the Open Cup final after beating another Major League Soccer team
Published July 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM PDT
The finals are set for the U.S. Open Cup, and there's a huge surprise. Lower-division Sacramento stunned a Major League Soccer powerhouse — the first time that's happened since 2008.
