Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway
Published August 1, 2022 at 4:22 AM PDT
In eastern Kentucky, the search continues for people missing following severe flooding. The death toll has risen to 28, and the governor says he expects it to keep climbing.
