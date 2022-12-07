These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022

The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform.

These are the terms Americans searched the most.

Most popular searches overall

Wordle

Election results

Betty White

Queen Elizabeth

Bob Saget

Ukraine

Mega Millions

Powerball numbers

Anne Heche

Jeffrey Dahmer

Most searched people

Johnny Depp

Will Smith

Amber Heard

Antonio Brown

Kari Lake

Anna Sorokin (Delvey)

Chris Rock

Andrew Tate

Adam Levine

Serena Williams

Most searched current events

Election results

Queen Elizabeth passing

Ukraine

Powerball numbers

Hurricane Ian

Monkeypox

Texas school shooting

Will Smith Oscars

Johnny Depp verdict

Roe v Wade

Most searched movies

Encanto

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Black Adam

Jurassic World Dominion

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Morbius

Turning Red

Most searched TV shows

Euphoria

Stranger Things

The Watcher

Inventing Anna

House of the Dragon

Moon Knight

Yellowstone

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Most searched songs

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto

"Surface Pressure" - Encanto

"Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux

"Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Running Up That Hill" - Kate Bush

"Glimpse of Us" - Joji

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"What Else Can I Do" - Encanto

Most searched definitions

Rupee

Oligarch

Cacao

Homer

Recession

Canny

Foray

Trove

Saute

Tacit

