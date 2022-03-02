© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
University of Nevada, Reno

University of Nevada, Reno rolls out new industry-focused programs in logistics, tech

KUNR Public Radio | By Kennedy Vincent
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM PST
A group photo. Two men are holding a large promotional check in the foreground. There are three rows of people sitting or standing behind them, along with two University of Nevada, Reno mascots. They are looking toward the camera and smiling.
Courtesy of ITS Logistics
/
ITS Logistics President Mike Crawford (front row, left) kneels with University of Nevada, Reno College of Business Dean Gregory Mosier (front row, right) and staff at the ITS office in Reno, Nev., on Dec. 13, 2021.

The University of Nevada, Reno has recently partnered with local and global companies to create new industry-focused programs for students. One program launching this month aims to increase diversity in tech education and inclusion in the workforce.

The new program came about after big tech firms Google and TalentSprint reached out to the university late last year. Months later, UNR is rolling out a new class called TechWise. It’s designed to prepare students for high-growth careers in the technology sector.

The university is the first higher education institution to offer the TechWise program. UNR Vice President Jeff Thompson helped spearhead the collaboration.

“Google believes that our students have the potential to be Googlers, as they call them, and they want to give them the opportunity. Our students of color, our students from different economic backgrounds have all the potential, have all the ability. And now they’re going to have the resources,” Thompson explained.

Within one week of being announced, more than 170 students applied to TechWise. As a pilot program, only 20 have been accepted.

TechWise is one out of four new industry programs being offered at UNR. Another is a logistics program that’s being fully funded by ITS Logistics, a supply chain solutions company based in Reno-Sparks.

ITS has partnered with UNR’s College of Business to focus on supply transportation learning. ITS President Mike Crawford says the company and UNR want this to be the start of building a new workforce pipeline.

“I think that’s a big part of the program, is making sure that there’s lots of opportunity for these students, not only with ITS but in this community and neighboring communities,” Crawford said.

UNR will also be offering new industry-focused programs on insurance and risk management, real estate and sports management.

Kennedy Vincent is a senior studying at the Reynolds School of Journalism.

As a note of disclosure, the Nevada System of Higher Education owns the license to this station.

Tags

University of Nevada, Reno University of Nevada Renobusiness and economylogisticstech industry
Kennedy Vincent
Kennedy Vincent is a freelance journalist from Las Vegas and Trinidad. Specializing in news writing, audio and video production work, she is focused on surrounding her work with investigative stories, global rights and community healing.
See stories by Kennedy Vincent
Related Content