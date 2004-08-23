© 2022 KUNR
Art Theft: 'The Scream' Stolen, Again

By Neal Conan
Published August 23, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Armed robbers have stolen one of the world's most famous paintings. The heist of "The Scream" is the latest in what Interpol calls the fourth largest criminal activity -- art theft. Join NPR's Neal Conan for an update on the missing painting and a look inside a multibillion-dollar field of crime.

Guests:

Rolleiv Solholm, chief editor of the Norway Post

Julian Radcliffe, chairman of Art Loss Register

Tony Russell, involved in recovery of "The Scream" in 1994 theft. Head of operations for Art Recovery Limited, part of the James Mintz Group.

Neal Conan
Award winning journalist Neal Conan was the final host of Talk of the Nation, which broadcast its final show on June 27, 2013.