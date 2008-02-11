Famous Art Stolen from Zurich Museum

/ Getty Images / Getty Images "Poppies near Vetheuil" (1879), by Claude Monet, was one of the four paintings stolen from a from the Buehrle Foundation museum in Zurich on Sunday.

Three armed men in ski masks stole four paintings by Cezanne, Degas, van Gogh and Monet worth $163.2 million from a Zurich museum, police said Monday.

Alex Chadwick talks with Christopher Marinello of the Art Loss Register about the "spectacular" heist that came just two days after another major art robbery in Switzerland.

"We do know that there were weapons involved. Museum personnel were forced to the floor," he says. "If the thief is going to try to sell these works somewhere, we are going to try to find them."

The vast majority of stolen art work goes unrecovered, he says, because it goes "undergound."

