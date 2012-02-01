© 2021 KUNR
Doctor At Bin Laden Compound Connected To CIA

Last year's killing of Osama bin Laden has become a distant campaign talking point here in the U.S. But in Pakistan, the issue is still burning. And Defense Secretary Leon Panetta stoked the fire recently by confirming that a local Pakistani doctor, Shakil Afridi, had helped the CIA find bin Laden.

Panetta told the CBS program "60 Minutes" that he is very concerned about Afridi's well-being because the doctor was detained by Pakistan after the bin Laden raid, and may well be tried for treason.

