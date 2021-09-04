'Parasite's Park Seo-joon May Soon Star In A Marvel Movie

© 2021 KUNR
Published September 4, 2021
Park Seo-joon will appear in an upcoming Marvel Studios movie and left South Korea on Friday to begin filming, the actor's agency said.

News of Park's foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes shortly after the release of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu, Marvel's first movie with an Asian superhero.

In a post on its website, Awesome ENT thanked fans for showing an interest in Park's new role and said the name of the film and his character would be announced at a later date.

But several outlets have speculated that Park will appear in The Marvels, an upcoming sequel to the 2019 box office success Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson.

The Marvels, which is being directed by Nia DaCosta, is scheduled to be released in November 2022.

Park appeared in the 2019 smash hit Parasite as Min, the college student who gives up his English tutoring job to one of the film's main characters.

According to the Korea Herald, Park is well known to international Korean drama fans for his roles in several TV romantic comedies, including What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class.

