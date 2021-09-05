© 2021 KUNR
Pope Francis Is Urging The World's Nations To Take In Afghan Refugees

By The Associated Press
Published September 5, 2021 at 6:17 AM PDT
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Andrew Medichini
/
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is encouraging countries to welcome Afghan refugees who are seeking a new life.

During his appearance to the public in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, Francis also prayed that displaced persons inside Afghanistan receive assistance and protection.

"In these tumultuous moments, in which Afghans are seeking refuge, I pray for the most vulnerable among them, I pray so that many countries welcome and protect all those seeking a new life," Francis said.

The pope didn't cite the Taliban or their policies, but added: "may young Afghans receive an education, which is essential for human development."

He concluded by expressing hope that all Afghans, whether in their homeland, in transit, or in countries taking them in, may be able to "live with dignity, in peace, in brotherhood with their neighbors."

The Associated Press