53 people die in Mexico after the packed truck they were riding in crashed

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published December 9, 2021 at 10:57 PM PST
At least 53 people died after the packed truck they were riding in crashed into a pedestrian bridge over a highway near the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. Another 58 people were injured in the crash, officials said.

Luis Manuel Moreno, the head of the Chiapas state civil defense office, said at least 21 were seriously hurt and taken to nearby hospitals.

Moreno said some of the survivors told police that they were from Guatemala.

Images shared online showed lines of injured victims laying on the street as emergency responders tended to them. Other pictures showed lines of bodies covered in white sheets at the crash scene.

