'Hell on Earth': Afghans have to choose between feeding or heating, according to WFP
Published December 17, 2021 at 1:33 PM PST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program (WFP), about hunger in Afghanistan.
