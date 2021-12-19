We are experiencing an outage with our Verdi transmitter. We are unable to reach the site at this time, but we hope to have an update early next week.
Chileans vote in runoff election for new president
Published December 19, 2021 at 5:01 AM PST
Chileans choose a president today in a runoff election. People in a small coastal fishing village are unhappy the choice is between one candidate on the far right and another on the far left.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.