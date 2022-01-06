We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
COVID is spiking in India, further straining the country's health system
Published January 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM PST
India's COVID-19 caseload is quickly rising, as omicron threatens the country's already precarious health system.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.