We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Dozens are reported dead in Kazakhstan, where an anti-government revolt is underway
Published January 6, 2022 at 1:46 PM PST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Melinda Haring, Deputy Director for Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, on the situation in Kazakhstan and its implications for the rest of the world.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.