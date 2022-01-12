We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Talks between Russia and NATO don't seem to have defused tensions on Ukrainian border
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM PST
A Russian delegation was in Brussels Wednesday to meet with NATO officials, who are trying to head off an invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops massed on the border.
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.