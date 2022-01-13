We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Prince Andrew to face sex abuse charges as a private citizen
Published January 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM PST
Britain's Prince Andrew will face sex abuse allegations as a private citizen, Buckingham Palace announced. He has also given up all public duties as well as his military titles and Royal charities.
