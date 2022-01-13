© 2022 KUNR
Prince Andrew to face sex abuse charges as a private citizen

By Frank Langfitt
Published January 13, 2022 at 1:27 PM PST

Britain's Prince Andrew will face sex abuse allegations as a private citizen, Buckingham Palace announced. He has also given up all public duties as well as his military titles and Royal charities.

Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
