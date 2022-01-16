© 2022 KUNR
20 years in, what's next for Guantanamo Bay and the 39 prisoners still there

By Sacha Pfeiffer
Published January 16, 2022 at 4:59 AM PST

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School, about the future of the U.S. military court and prison at Guantanamo Bay.

Sacha Pfeiffer
