We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
20 years in, what's next for Guantanamo Bay and the 39 prisoners still there
Published January 16, 2022 at 4:59 AM PST
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University School, about the future of the U.S. military court and prison at Guantanamo Bay.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.