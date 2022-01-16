© 2022 KUNR
World Headlines

The Isle of Rum needed a population boost so they took applications. This guy made the cut

By Sacha Pfeiffer
Published January 16, 2022 at 4:59 AM PST

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Alex Mumford, who moved to the Isle of Rum in the Scottish Hebrides as a part of the island chain's efforts to boost its population.

