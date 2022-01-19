We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
More than 70 Ukrainian government websites have been defaced in cyber attacks
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM PST
While the Russian military might be poised to invade Ukraine, hackers in the region are also creating chaos in cyberspace — and the consequences could be far-ranging.
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.