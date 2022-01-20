We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
As the Olympics near, activists criticize China's alleged human rights violations
Published January 20, 2022 at 1:19 PM PST
As athletes make final preparations for the Winter Olympics, human rights advocates are ramping up their criticism of host country China's alleged violations, particularly against its Uyghur minority.
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.