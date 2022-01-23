We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
In Pakistan, big trucks are the perfect canvas for intricate murals
Published January 23, 2022 at 5:28 AM PST
We take a look at the colorful Pakistani practice of turning big transport trucks into wildly bright works of art.
