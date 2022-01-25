We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
2 recent incidents have put a spotlight on Brazil's relationship with race
Published January 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM PST
An American music producer was attacked as he waited to check in to a hotel in Rio de Janeiro. He is Black, the attackers are white. It is another example of Brazil's fraught relationship with race.
