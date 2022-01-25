We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
American troops battle ISIS for control of Syrian prison
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM PST
American forces are fighting the Islamic State for control of a prison in northeastern Syria, in the most substantial military engagement with ISIS since it lost the last of its territory in 2019.
