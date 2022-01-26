We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Journalist killings in Mexico raise concerns among colleagues
Published January 26, 2022 at 1:42 PM PST
Three journalist have been killed in Mexico this year, two of them occurring in Tijuana. NPR's Asma Khalid talks with 'Tijuana Press' editor Vicente Calderón about the city's pattern of violence.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.